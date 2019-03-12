× Pritzker unveils online income-tax calculator

CHICAGO – After referring to Illinois’ tax system as unfair to the middle class, Governor J.B. Pritzker unveiled a graduated income tax proposal Tuesday.

The governor said his “fair tax” proposal would provide fiscal relief to about 97 percent of taxpayers across the state.

Pritzker launched a fair tax calculator to let Illinoisans see how the fair tax would affect their families.

Users can input their income, filing status, exemptions, dependents, property taxes paid, and K-12 expenses to calculate how the tax compares to the state’s current flat income tax. Using that information, the calculator determines how much the total tax bill changes.