Pritzker unveils online income-tax calculator

Posted 3:38 pm, March 12, 2019, by , Updated at 03:37PM, March 12, 2019

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – After referring to Illinois’ tax system as unfair to the middle class, Governor J.B. Pritzker unveiled a graduated income tax proposal Tuesday.

The governor said his “fair tax” proposal would provide fiscal relief to about 97 percent of taxpayers across the state.

Pritzker launched a fair tax calculator to let Illinoisans see how the fair tax would affect their families.

Users can input their income, filing status, exemptions, dependents, property taxes paid, and K-12 expenses to calculate how the tax compares to the state’s current flat income tax. Using that information, the calculator determines how much the total tax bill changes.

