Missouri school custodian charged with possessing child porn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Missouri school custodian is now facing child pornography possession charges.

Perry Smith, 53, has been charged with five counts of possession of child pornography in Jackson County.

Smith was a facility manager at Gracemor Elementary School. But the district said after officials learned of the charges, Smith was terminated. The district doesn’t believe any of the alleged incidents happened on school property or involved students.

Court documents said investigators with the Western Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force received nearly two dozen “cybertips” of photos of child pornography allegedly downloaded to Smith’s computer.

Investigators interviewed Smith off school grounds March 7, court documents said. He told those detectives he had been downloading child porn to his computer for about two years and would delete the photos soon after.

When investigators searched Smith’s home and personal computer, they found more than 300 pictures and several videos containing child porn.

Smith also gave consent to have his cellphone searched, where detectives found more deleted child porn, according to court records.

The North Kansas City School District left a voice message for Gracemor parents on Tuesday with the following message: