Local restaurants host dine-out event in honor of slain Drury Inn manager

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – You can dine out for a good cause Tuesday evening, as several St. Louis-area restaurants have pledged to donate a portion of their sales to a scholarship fund named for a slain hotel manager.

The Concord Grill, known for its great burgers and known for great generosity, are one of 23 restaurants in the area donating a portion of their proceeds to the Scott Knopfel Scholarship Fund.

Knopfel was the night manager at the Drury Inn in south St. Louis when he was shot and killed during a robbery in 2015. He was 50.

Knopfel made a career in the hospitality industry, working at the Drury Inn, the St. Louis Zoo, the Pasta House, and TWA.

The people who worked with him said he was the perfect hospitality worker. Restaurants have been participating in this dine-out event for four years now. The event benefits a scholarship fund set up in Knopfel’s name. The fund awards St. Louis-area hospitality workers with higher education scholarships.

You can see the full list of the 23 participating restaurants at MOrestaurants.org. Each restaurant will decide what percentage of their proceeds will go toward the scholarship fund.