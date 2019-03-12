× Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin among dozens charged in alleged college cheating scam

Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are among dozens of parents, sports coaches and college prep executives accused of carrying out a national conspiracy to get students into prestigious colleges, according to a massive federal indictment.

The purpose of the alleged scam was to help student-athletes get into college as recruited athletes, regardless of their athletic ability, according to the indictment. It alleges that a third party took the ACT and SAT college entrance exams in place of students. The documents also allege that some defendants created fake athletic profiles for students to make them appear to be successful athletes and get them into college.

Athletic coaches from Yale, Stanford, USC, Wake Forest and Georgetown, among others, are implicated as well as parents and exam administrators, federal prosecutors said.

Huffman, an Academy Award nominee, has been charged with felony conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, according to court paperwork filed Monday in federal court in Massachusetts. A law enforcement source confirms to CNN that the actress has been arrested in Los Angeles.

Loughlin, star of “Full House” and “Fuller House,” also is facing the same felony charge — conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

CNN is working to get comment from the actresses’ representatives.