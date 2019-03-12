Check your sleeping habits during National Sleep Awareness Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It is National Sleep Awareness Week.

If you regularly experience difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep, or daytime drowsiness, you may have a sleep disorder.

Dr. Espiritu a Pulmonologist and Medical Director of the SLUCare Sleep Disorders Center says sleep disorders are more common than people realize.

They are linked to a number of chronic health conditions, including heart disease, obesity, type 2 diabetes, thyroid problems, arthritis, allergies, weakened immune system, GI reflux, and hormonal fluctuations.

The newly renovated SLUCare Sleep Disorders Center evaluates and manage sleep disorders. They use an array of methods such as polysomnograms, home sleep apnea tests, multiple sleep latency tests, and maintenance of wakefulness tests.

For more information or to schedule a sleep evaluation call 314-97-SLEEP