Cason's Bodyweight Workout

Posted 2:51 pm, March 12, 2019, by , Updated at 02:34PM, March 12, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Cason from C3 Fitness shows Meteorologist Angela Hutti his bodyweight workout that you can do anywhere.  More info: C3Fitness.net.

Cason's Bodyweight Workout:

Warm up with 3 minutes of light cardio
Repeat the 3 circuits twice then cool down and stretch

Circuit 1
Squat - 15 reps
Seated Russian twist - 30 reps – alternate sides
Elbow plank with leg lifts - 20 reps -alternate sides

Circuit 2
Curtsy lunge - 20 reps each side
Triceps dips – 20 reps
Squat to side kick 12 reps each side

Circuit 3
Pilates roll up - 10 reps
Leaning lunge – 12 reps each side
Negative push-up – 10 reps

