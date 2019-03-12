Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Cason from C3 Fitness shows Meteorologist Angela Hutti his bodyweight workout that you can do anywhere. More info: C3Fitness.net.

Cason's Bodyweight Workout:

Warm up with 3 minutes of light cardio

Repeat the 3 circuits twice then cool down and stretch

Circuit 1

Squat - 15 reps

Seated Russian twist - 30 reps – alternate sides

Elbow plank with leg lifts - 20 reps -alternate sides

Circuit 2

Curtsy lunge - 20 reps each side

Triceps dips – 20 reps

Squat to side kick 12 reps each side

Circuit 3

Pilates roll up - 10 reps

Leaning lunge – 12 reps each side

Negative push-up – 10 reps