ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Cason from C3 Fitness shows Meteorologist Angela Hutti his bodyweight workout that you can do anywhere. More info: C3Fitness.net.
Cason's Bodyweight Workout:
Warm up with 3 minutes of light cardio
Repeat the 3 circuits twice then cool down and stretch
Circuit 1
Squat - 15 reps
Seated Russian twist - 30 reps – alternate sides
Elbow plank with leg lifts - 20 reps -alternate sides
Circuit 2
Curtsy lunge - 20 reps each side
Triceps dips – 20 reps
Squat to side kick 12 reps each side
Circuit 3
Pilates roll up - 10 reps
Leaning lunge – 12 reps each side
Negative push-up – 10 reps