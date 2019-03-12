Beautiful, Carole King the musical comes to St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Beautiful, Carole King the musical tells the inspiring true story of Carole King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

Since the tour's launch in September 2015, Beautiful has played 1,130 performances in 82 cities over 142 weeks to nearly 2.5 million patrons.

Performances of Beautiful at the Fabulous Fox run March 12-17. Show times are Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. There will also be a matinee performance on Thursday, March 14 at 1 p.m.

For tickets go to http://www.metrotix.com or call Metrotix at 314.534.1111 or visit the Fox box office.