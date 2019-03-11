Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis to host hiring event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. 0 The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is hosting a hiring event.

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis exists to empower African Americans and others throughout the region in securing economic self-reliance, social equality, and civil rights.

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Inc. takes a holistic approach to economic empowerment and self-sufficiency.

Through community programs in three counties across the bi-state region, it helps its clients to climb out of poverty by helping them to find economic opportunity, providing educational excellence and community empowerment and encouraging civil rights and advocacy.

The event will take place on March 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the UL County Division at 8960 Jennings Station Road.

RSVP with Hollis Whiting at (314) 506-5306 or hwhiting@urbanleague.stl.org.