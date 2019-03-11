Teen nearly loses hand in forklift accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUPO, Ill. – A 14-year-old boy remains hospitalized after his hand was nearly severed in a horrific forklift accident at a Dupo quarry. A 12-year-old boy with him was also hurt.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened before 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Falling Springs Quarry, just off of Interstate 255.

The two boys trespassed onto the property Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said the boys found a forklift apparently with the keys still in it.

As the boys were driving the forklift down a hill, it rolled over. The 12-year-old was able to get out of the way but the 14-year-old could not. The massive forklift pinned his left hand underneath it.

It took first responders about 45 minutes to free the boy. He was flown to Barnes-Jewish Hospital. Doctors were able to reattach his hand but his prognosis is still unclear.

The 12-year-old was treated and released for an ankle injury.

At this point, authorities said their priority is the health of the 14-year-old rather than any charges for the incident.

An official at the quarry had no comment except to say that they were praying for the recovery of both children.