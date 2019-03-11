St. Louis mother forgives driver who hit and killed son, but says justice system failed her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A grieving St. Louis mother says she forgives the driver who hit and killed her young son as he rode his bike in the Patch Neighborhood of St. Louis City, two years ago.

Court records show the driver, 19-year-old Jamaica Jackson pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was ordered to serve five years’ probation.

City Police said, Jackson who was 17 at the time of the deadly crash on April 23, 2017, was doing 36 mph in a 25-mph zone on Schirmer Street near Michigan Avenue when she ran over Demond Moorehead.

A nearby surveillance camera captured the incident.

“I hurt every day, I cry every day,” said Moorehead’s mother, Johnika Davis as she spoke with Fox 2 on Monday.“Some nights I can’t even sleep,” she continued.

The grieving mother said she’s heartbroken, that after two years since her young son was hit and killed, justice was not served.

“My baby is gone and he’s never coming back and she (Jackson) still gets her freedom and her life,” she said crying.

“It’s not right the system here is not right the justice here is not right, St. Louis is not right.”

Davis said that even though she’s hurting and is angry at the judge’s ruling, she somehow has found the strength to forgive Jackson.

“I want to see the system changed,” Davis said, “and hold these youth and young people accountable for the choices they make.”

Fox 2 went to the last known address that appeared on court records for Jackson, to get a comment but a male answering the door at first said that she was not there before telling us she doesn’t live there.

Fox 2 also reached out to Jackson’s attorney, Terence Niehoff but he declined our request for an interview.

“People have no idea what I go through on a daily basis,” Davis said, “but that’s the way life is and it sucks.”