× Police investigating homicide in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department is the Riverview Police Department in the investigation of a homicide that occurred Monday afternoon just before 3 pm in the 100 block of Chambers Road. Police say a male in his teens was gunned down by two assailants who approached the victim on foot.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment but died later from his wounds.

Both suspects fled the scene on foot.

Police are asking for anyone with information on the fatal shooting to call the St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or you can remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).