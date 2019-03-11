North Carolina man buys second winning $1M lottery ticket at same store in less than 2 years

Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
Posted 6:13 pm, March 11, 2019

CONCORD, N.C. – A North Carolina man bought a second  $1 million winning lottery ticket from the same store in less than two years.

“What are the odds of this happening?” Terry Splawn said. “I can’t believe I won the lottery not once, but twice!”

His first run-in with good luck happened in April 2017 when he bought a Millionaire Bucks ticket from Sam’s Mini Stop in Concord.

The second happened Wednesday, less than two years later, when he bought a $150 Million Cash Explosion scratch-off ticket from the same store, according to lottery officials.

“I was surprised,” Splawn said, according to a lottery press release. “I couldn’t believe I hit again. I just thought, ‘This can’t be happening.’”

Splawn claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

He had the choice of taking an annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000.

He chose the lump sum. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $424,506.

“My wife spent most of the last prize remodeling our home,” Splawn said. “I’m keeping this one. I’m going to put it aside for a rainy day."

