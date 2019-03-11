Mother detained by ICE has deportation order halted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – New developments in the Ilsa Guzman-Fajardo deportations case Monday night. Fox 2 has learned that Guzman’s deportation order has been halted by a judge. Guzman was facing deportation, and now an immigration hearing set for Thursday, March 14th on the legality of her detention.

Guzman has been in custody in Southern Illinois at the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Guzman is married to a U.S. citizen Steve Miller and has an 18-year-old who is also a U.S. citizen in the St. Louis area.

Her troubles began February when she was summoned to meeting with Immigration and Customs Enforcement in downtown St. Louis where she was taken into custody for a deportation order on file with the department. Guzman came to the United States in 1999 after crossing illegally at the San Ysidro, California checkpoint where she applied for applied for asylum. Since then she has been living in the St. Louis area, working and raising her son.

Over the years Guzman has kept in contact with immigration, but in 2014 she was contacted at her job by ICE and told that a deportation order that was filed against her from a missed immigration court date.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video