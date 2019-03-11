Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Sarah Javier, president and executive director of the APA of Missouri Adoption Center, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon with this week's Monday Mascot: Bart!

Bart is a very sweet and laid back big guy. He could be described as a gentle giant. Bart enjoys taking long naps, eating treats, and hanging out with his canine friends.

If you want to adopt Bart then visit the APA on Hanley Road.

Here is the information that you’ll need: