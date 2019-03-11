Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Monday Mascot: Bart

Posted 1:32 pm, March 11, 2019, by , Updated at 01:08PM, March 11, 2019

ST. LOUIS - Sarah Javier, president and executive director of the APA of Missouri Adoption Center, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon with this week's Monday Mascot: Bart!

Bart is a very sweet and laid back big guy. He could be described as a gentle giant. Bart enjoys taking long naps, eating treats, and hanging out with his canine friends.

If you want to adopt Bart then visit the APA on Hanley Road.

Here is the information that you’ll need:

1705 South Hanley Road
(314) 645-4610
http://www.apamo.org/home.aspx

Is your pet lost? Try looking at stllostpets.org

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.