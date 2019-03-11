Metro East man charged with sexual exploitation of a child

Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
Posted 6:28 pm, March 11, 2019

O’FALLON, IL – 34-year-old Sean M. Wagner was arrested and charged Monday for sexual exploitation of a child and indecent solicitation of a child.  The charges stem from an investigation by the Marissa, Lebanon and O’Fallon Police Departments.  Wagner was taken into custody at his workplace and was transported to the St. Clair County Jail.  His bond has been set at $20,000.

