Jennings man charged with fatal stabbing on I-70

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a Jennings man Monday for the stabbing death of a woman that resulted in the closure of westbound Interstate 70 near Lucas and Hunt.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the victim was banging on the door of a home in the 5200 block of College Avenue at around 3:40 a.m.

When police arrived, they found her suffering from several stab wounds. She was rushed to a hospital where she later died.

Investigators found the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Derrick Sanders Jr., at another hospital with knife wounds to his hands.

Granda said Sanders’ vehicle was covered in blood and he admitted to stabbing someone in the car.

Sanders allegedly confessed to meeting the victim the night before and attacking her with a knife during a verbal altercation.

Sanders was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He remains jailed without bond.