Jefferson County reporting first case of measles

HILLSBORO, Mo. – The Jefferson County Health Department began investigating a case of measles on Friday.

The incident is related to an out-of-state case of measles that was contracted by the recipient while traveling. The JCHD Communicable Disease staff is working to identify any possible contacts to make follow up arrangements for immunizations or care if needed.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), measles starts with fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes, and sore throat. It’s followed by a rash that spreads over the body.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that lives in the nose and throat mucus of an infected person. It can spread to others through coughing and sneezing.

Also, measles virus can live for up to two hours in an airspace where the infected person coughed or sneezed. If other people breathe the contaminated air or touch the infected surface, then touch their eyes, noses, or mouths, they can become infected.

More information on the measles virus, signs and symptoms and vaccination recommendations can be found online at the Centers for Disease Control.