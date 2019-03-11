Fatal stabbing closes westbound I-70 in north St. Louis County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENNINGS, Mo. — Westbound I-70 before Lucas and Hunt is closed after a crime happened on the highway. There is a large police presence in the area.

St. Louis County Police say a woman was banging on the door of a home in the 5200 block of College Avenue at around 3:40am. When police arrived they discovered a woman who appears to be a victim of a crime. She was suffering from several stab wounds.

FOX 2's Derrion Henderson reports that the stabbing happened on westbound I-70. The woman walked from the highway to the 5200 block of College Avenue from the highway early Monday morning.

An ambulance took the victim to the hospital. That is where she died.

Police say that there is evidence related to the homicide that is on the interstate. They are working to clear it from the highway.

It is not clear when this crime occurred. Investigators have not released any information on suspects.