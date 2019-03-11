Community gathering to remember fallen Godfrey fire captain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, Ill. - Loved ones will gather today and tomorrow to remember the Godfrey fire captain who was killed in the line of duty. Captain Jake Ringering was killed last Tuesday when the roof collapsed at the house fire he was fighting in Bethalto. Three other firefighters were also injured in that fire

Ringering had been a firefighter for 18 years. He was just 37-years-old and leaves behind a wife and three kids.

Visitation for Captain Ringering is from 2pm to 8pm today at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton. At 6pm there will be a tribute by members of the Godfrey Fire Protection District. A funeral mass will be at the church, tomorrow morning at 10am.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has ordered all flags at state buildings in Illinois to be flown at half staff today and tomorrow