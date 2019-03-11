Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
63-year-old man shot, killed at home near Troy, Missouri

Posted 11:17 am, March 11, 2019, by and , Updated at 11:10AM, March 11, 2019

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. - Detectives with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office are investigating a homicide that took place at a home in the Lakota Acres neighborhood near Troy, Missouri.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, the shooting occurred around 3 a.m.

Investigators said a 63-year-old man had been shot dead. A 49-year-old woman had been detained as a person of interest.

The victim's name has not been released, pending notification of family members.

