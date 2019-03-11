63-year-old man shot, killed at home near Troy, Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. - Detectives with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office are investigating a homicide that took place at a home in the Lakota Acres neighborhood near Troy, Missouri.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, the shooting occurred around 3 a.m.

Investigators said a 63-year-old man had been shot dead. A 49-year-old woman had been detained as a person of interest.

The victim's name has not been released, pending notification of family members.

Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops.