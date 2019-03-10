Sunday Sports Extra: High school basketball

Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
Posted 10:27 pm, March 10, 2019, Updated at 09:13PM, March 10, 2019

Jim Powers dropped by to chat high school basketball on Sunday Sports Extra.  Small schools played over the weekend in Springfield, Mo -- large schools are this week. 

