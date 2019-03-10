× Police: Texas driver killed 3 men trying to change tire, abandoned 13-year-old passenger at scene

DALLAS – Police are searching for a driver who hit and killed three people trying to change a tire on the shoulder of an interstate.

According to The Dallas Morning News, police said the victims were traveling on Interstate 635 when they had to stop and change a flat tire. A pickup truck then fatally struck three men who had been working on the tire. It then hit the SUV, injuring a man and woman inside.

Police said the truck’s driver fled the crash on foot, leaving a 13-year-old boy behind. The driver has not yet been publicly identified.

When the suspect is arrested, he will be charged with manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid, according to police.