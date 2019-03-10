× Passengers killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash came from 35 countries, airline says

Grief and sorrow know no borders, but Sunday’s Ethiopian Airline crash is truly an international tragedy.

When the Nairobi, Kenya-bound plane went down shortly after taking off from Addis Ababa, it killed 157 people, seven of them crew members and one a security official, an airline spokeswoman said. The passengers were from 35 nations, the airline says.

“Among the most affected, as you may expect, is Kenya, which had about 32 passengers on board,” said James Macharia, Kenya’s transport minister.

Here are the nationalities of the passengers and security official, according to the airline, which has not yet reported the crew members’ home countries:

Kenya — 32

Canada — 18

Ethiopia — 9

China — 8

Italy — 8

USA — 8

France — 7

UK — 7

Egypt — 6

Germany — 5

India — 4

Slovakia — 4

Austria — 3

Russia — 3

Sweden — 3

Israel — 2

Morocco — 2

Poland — 2

Spain — 2

Belgium — 1

Djibouti — 1

Indonesia — 1

Ireland — 1

Mozambique — 1

Norway — 1

Rwanda — 1

Saudi Arabia– 1

Sudan — 1

Somalia — 1

Serbia — 1

Togo — 1

Uganda — 1

Yemen — 1

Nepal — 1

Nigeria — 1

And one passenger was traveling on a UN passport.