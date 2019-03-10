Chief Hayden says more needs to be done to bring down homicide rate in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden says much more needs to be done to bring down the number of murders in St. Louis.

In a recent with the Chief, Hayden says most of the city's murders involve drugs, personal vendettas, and domestic disputes.

So far there have been 23 murders in St. Louis this year as compared to 30 homicides this time a year ago.

Many county residents are reluctant to embrace merging with the city because of all the murders in St. Louis. They fear that the city's crime problem will become the county's problem.

The Chief believes he's on the right track in slowing the violence. He cites the fact that there were about 20 fewer homicides in 2018 as compared to 2017.

But Aldermanic President Lewis Reed says St. Louis could be doing a lot better by adopting a program called Boston Ceasefire a program to stop crime used in Boston in the '90s.

Chief Hayden says the city is already using parts of the program here but importing the entire plan wouldn't yield dramatic results here.