Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Chesterfield police seek public’s help to locate missing man

Posted 6:39 pm, March 10, 2019, by , Updated at 06:38PM, March 10, 2019

CHESTERFIELD, MO – The Chesterfield Police Department is trying to locate a missing man.  Police say 36-year-old William Murphy has not been seen since Thursday, March 7th, 2019.

Murphy was last seen at his parents’ home on Spring Gate Drive.

Police tell Fox 2 that Mr. Murphy is a Caucasian male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, has black curly hair and has hazel eyes.  He does not have a car, credit cards or any known medical issues.

If you have seen William Murphy or know of his whereabouts, please call 911 or the Chesterfield Police Department at 636-537-3000.

Photo Gallery

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.