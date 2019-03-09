‘They tried to murder me.’ New York man talks about terrifying moments after he was stabbed at a subway station

A man who was slashed across the face on a crowded platform in an East Harlem subway station Thursday said he thought he was going to die.

“They tried to murder me,” 34-year-old John Kramer said.

Kramer said everything started when he accidentally bumped into a man in the busy station.

“I backed up. He put up his hands like he wanted to fight me, and then he pulled out a knife,” Kramer said.

Kramer continued recounting the harrowing moment.

“Somebody came up behind me and pushed me, and then he lunged at me with the knife at the same time,” he said.

Police released a photo Friday of the suspect they’re looking for who allegedly slashed Kramer.

Later Thursday night at the same train station, in an unrelated incident, police said 30-year-old Julio Leonardo was arrested after punching a train conductor.

Witnesses said Leonard became irate after the conductor asked him to stop holding the doors of a train.

Police said overall, crime in the city’s subway system is not a major issue. On average, officers respond to six or seven incidents a day.