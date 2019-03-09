Kidzpreneur helps children gain valuable experience

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- You're never too young to think big. Kidzpreneur offers children ages 5-13 the opportunity to pitch their best business or product ideas for a chance to win scholarships and prizes.

This unique event is for budding entrepreneurs and provides St. Louis children with an opportunity to connect with local business owners/mentors and improve their presentation skills and build confidence.

They will also gain valuable experience presenting in front of a large audience by pitching to judges, including local business owners and mentors.

Each age group will be paired with 3 judges (2 professional local entrepreneurs and 1 entrepreneur student from Washington University or Parkway Spark!) with qualifications appropriate for the age group including presentation skills, creativity of idea, validity of idea, and work on the idea.

The first round of competition will be a speed round of 3 minutes to pitch their idea. Judges will deliberate and select three of the best presenters/ideas to move on to the final round. The final round will be an audience view of the final nine presenters who will all win a scholarship to further enhance their education or experience with their business.

To register, visit http://xplorcity.com/events/ and follow the steps.