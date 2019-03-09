× Crews rescue dozens of ice fishermen

Catawba Island (WEWS) — First responders rescued several dozen fishermen that were trapped Saturday morning on the ice near Catawba Island State Park, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Authorities say that between 25 to 100 people were trapped on the ice. The U.S. Coast Guard and local emergency crews responded and everyone was pulled to safety by 11 a.m. The Coast Guard said it doesn’t have any reports of missing people at this time and no injuries were reported.

According to the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, melting ice left the fishermen stranded.

A call about trapped fishermen came in around 8:30 a.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

PIBtelevision posted a video of the scene to Facebook.

Facebook user James C. Dubbert filmed the scene with his drone.

No additional information has been released.

