What you need to know ahead of Garth Brooks concert
ST. LOUIS – If you’re one of the tens of thousands of people heading downtown Saturday for the Garth Brooks concert at The Dome, there are some important things you’ll need to know.
Parking/Traffic
PLEASE ARRIVE EARLY. With more than 70,000 fans in attendance, there will be significant demand for parking in downtown garages and surface lots and patrons should expect heavy vehicular traffic both prior to and after the conclusion of the show. It is recommended concert-goers plan accordingly. Fans are also encouraged to visit http://www.getaroundstl.com for potential parking options.
Street Closures, Passenger Drop Off
- Convention Plaza – Broadway Ave. to 7th St.; 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 9 until 3 a.m. on Sunday, March 10
- Cole Street – Broadway Ave. to 7th St.; 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 9 until 3 a.m. on Sunday, March 10
- 6th St. – Carr St. to Cole St.; 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 9 until 3 a.m. on Sunday, March 10
- Passenger drop-off and pickup will be permitted on the west lane of Broadway. Vehicle standing or parking prohibited.
Entrances
- Everyone must have a ticket for entrance. There are 4 main entrances located on each corner of The Dome at America’s Center. Gate A (7th and Convention Plaza), Gate B (Broadway and Convention Plaza), Gate C (Broadway and Cole) and Gate D (Cole and 6th).
- Accessible entrances are located at the Courtyard Entrance (Gate A) and Broadway Central Entrance (located between Cole and Convention Plaza).
- Floor Access: Please use Gates A and B. You can still access the floor seating from other entrances but Gates A and B have direct access. Guests accessing the floor seats must have both a Floor ticket and Floor wristband.
- Please note that the St Louis Home and Garden Show (March 7-9) will also be taking place in the Convention Center.
Security Procedures, Photo Policy, Signs
- All fans will be subject to security screening prior to entry into The Dome at America’s Center.
- A clear bag policy will be in effect. Approved bags include clear plastic bags no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″, standard one-gallon disposable zip-top bags, or a small clutch, with or without a handle, no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″. Any bags outside of the above will not be allowed into the venue. All bags are subject to search.
- PROHIBITED: Professional cameras (meaning cameras with removable lens…cameras must be able to fit into a shirt pocket), video cameras, Go Pros, iPads, audio equipment, and selfie sticks.
- The event does allow signs as long as they fit the following criteria: o Signs cannot be larger than 28”x 22” o Signs cannot display profanity or objectionable images.
- Signs cannot contain political wording/images. Additionally, wording/images must be in good taste.
- Signs cannot be on sticks/poles and security personnel does have the permission to ask guests with signs to lower their signs that are obstructing the view of other guests.
Prohibited items
Large bags; weapons; food not dispensed by The Dome’s concessionaires; glass containers (of any kind); beverages; alcoholic beverages; chains (of any kind); bottles; cans; coolers; containers; thermoses; strollers; glitter or confetti; peanuts in the shell; projectiles (i.e. Frisbees, footballs or beach balls); poles or sticks of any kind; laser pens or laser pointers; laptop computers; animals or pets (not including service animals); artificial noisemakers of any kind (i.e. cowbells or air horns); illegal drugs or substances; fireworks; candles; flares; balloons; firearms; knives; missiles and weapons of any kind; mace and pepper gas; any item that could obstruct a guest’s view of the event; any other item deemed dangerous or inappropriate by management; and any other item(s) deemed to be offensive or of risk.
General Tips
- Report a problem immediately. If you need assistance, please contact a uniformed Dome staff member or police officer.
- For your safety, standing on the seats or blocking aisles is prohibited. The aisles must remain clear to allow for unobstructed passage by others.
- Bring essentials including emergency phone numbers and a list of any medical information.
- Use the buddy system. Stay with your friends when moving throughout the Dome.
- Pick a place to meet up. Please identify a place inside and outside of the Dome to meet up in the event you become separated from your group.
- More tips on the show can be found at https://explorestlouis.com/meetings-conventions/domeat-americas-center/garth-brooks-in-st-louis/.