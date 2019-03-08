Variety children’s charity honors outstanding man and woman of the year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- Each year Variety, the Children's Charity of St. Louis, honors an outstanding man and woman of the year for their tireless efforts in giving back to the community.

This year, longtime general manager of KTVI/KPLR Spencer Koch will be given the Man of the Year award and the Woman of the Year will go to Carol Staenberg for the many levels of volunteerism she has shown over the years.

This is a volunteerism award given to those who have made an impact on the St Louis community as a whole, not just Variety, and that's why it wasn't a difficult task to choose these two recipients.

"If you think about Carol and Spencer and what they've done, really the diversity of what they've done and been involved with for a long period of time. It wasn't a hard choice," said Brian Roy, Variety Executive Director.

Staenberg was honored as a woman of achievement in 2012, she volunteers for a mulititude of organizations. Whether it be the Staenberg Foundation, that she and her husband Michael founded which supports the Jewish Federation of St Louis, serving as the president of College Bound, or fundraising for St Louis's holocaust museum and learning center. She draws great inspiration from the children of Variety.

Koch's greatest passion during his tenure at the TV stations was to give back, which was shown profoundly in the millions of dollars raised for 45 local organizations, including Variety.

The two will be honored during the Dinner With The Stars black tie gala on April 13 at Stifel Theater. Sting is headlining and the Variety children's chorus will be front and center beforehand putting on quite a show themselves. For information on volunteering opportunities and tickets to the gala log on to http://www.varietystl.org.