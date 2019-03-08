Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
St. Louis native, first Air Force female fighter pilot played advising role in ‘Captain Marvel’

Captain Marvel” cast members Samuel L. Jackson, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan and Brie Larson, with directors Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, take photo with Air Force Gen. Jeannie Leavittat Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 20, 2019. Photo Credit: Shannon Collins/DOD

ST. LOUIS – “Captain Marvel,” the latest movie entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, hits theaters this weekend.

Actress Brie Larson stars as Carol Danvers as she morphs from fighter pilot into a superhero. It turns out a St. Louis native had a significant role in getting Larson into character. Brigadier General Jeannie Leavitt, the first Air Force female fighter pilot, was a consultant on the film.

According to the Department of Defense, Larson met Leavitt and other female pilots at Nellis Air Force Base. The movie also included dozens of airmen as extras.

“She talked with a number of our female fighter pilots and wanted to get the details correct,” Leavitt told a DOD reporter. “I really respected how seriously she took this role.” It was a sentiment the general repeated as she walked the red carpet in Hollywood earlier this week.

Leavitt is a 1985 graduate of Bishop DuBourg and flew combat missions in Afghanistan and Iraq. She now commands the Air Force Recruiting Service at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas.

She returned to St. Louis in November as the keynote speaker for the grand reopening of the Soldiers Memorial.

