Seeking answers from Amazon after another delivery truck spotted in handicap space

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – More questions are being raised about Amazon drivers after another delivery truck is found parked in a handicapped space.

This discovery comes after an Amazon driver was shot and paralyzed earlier this week following a confrontation about him parking in a disabled parking place.

The latest incident of an Amazon delivery truck being parked in a handicapped space was sent to Fox 2 News Thursday about 11:30 a.m. A picture of the truck was taken outside of an office building on Corporate Hill Drive just off Manchester Road and 270.

That comes after 21-year-old Jaylen Walker, another Amazon driver, was shot Tuesday about noon after he parked in a handicapped space outside of a St. Charles target store.

In that case, 65-year-old Larry Thomlison is charged with shooting Walker after he confronted Walker about parking in the handicapped space and an altercation erupted.

Then last month, a viewer sent us a video of another Amazon truck speeding through a residential subdivision in Herculaneum.

In all three cases, the license plates on the Amazon vehicles come back to a company called Gelco Fleet Trust and are all registered to an address on Hazelwood Logistics Center Drive in Hazelwood.

Fox 2 went to the Hazelwood building but a worker there referred him to Amazon’s corporate public relations division and requested that he leave the property. That worker revealed no information except to say he worked for Amazon.

We reached out to Amazon officials multiple times for information about the cases we documented. At this point, we haven’t yet heard back.

We will continue to reach out to Amazon for more information.

Meanwhile, we have found out that Gelco Fleet Trust was bought out back in 2015 by Element Fleet Management, which is based in Minnesota. We have contacted that company and are waiting for a response.

Fox 2 News also tracked down an online ad listing for Amazon delivery drivers, which comes back to the same Hazelwood address.

Meanwhile, Jaylen Walker remains hospitalized in fair condition and Larry Thomlison is still behind bars facing charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action.