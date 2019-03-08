× Police chase ends in crash near East. St. Louis – Four in custody

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. –A police chase has ended in a crash at Route 3 and 8th Street in East St. Louis. Shots may have been fired during the chase.

There are four people in police custody. At least one of them may be injured. An ambulance is at the scene of the crash. One of the people involved in the accident was carried away on a stretcher.

It is not clear why police were chasing the suspects. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.