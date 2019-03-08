Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

One dead, family displaced after Ameren truck crashes into apartments

Posted 9:52 am, March 8, 2019, by

HILLSBORO, Mo. - Hillsboro Apartment building owners are working to find housing for the displaced residents after an Ameren truck came crashing into the building following a fatal crash Thursday evening.

The three-vehicle accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 21  near the McKenzie Ridge Mobile Home in Jefferson County Thursday afternoon.

The accident sent an Ameren truck crashing into a Hillsboro apartment building. It took several hours before workers were able to secure the truck and remove it from the building, around 10:00 p.m.

A 42-year-old man died at the scene.

The second driver and two workers in the Ameren truck were not injured.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.