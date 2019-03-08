One dead, family displaced after Ameren truck crashes into apartments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HILLSBORO, Mo. - Hillsboro Apartment building owners are working to find housing for the displaced residents after an Ameren truck came crashing into the building following a fatal crash Thursday evening.

The three-vehicle accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 21 near the McKenzie Ridge Mobile Home in Jefferson County Thursday afternoon.

The accident sent an Ameren truck crashing into a Hillsboro apartment building. It took several hours before workers were able to secure the truck and remove it from the building, around 10:00 p.m.

A 42-year-old man died at the scene.

The second driver and two workers in the Ameren truck were not injured.