Lake St. Louis man stabs mother, then turns knife on himself

LAKE ST. LOUIS - Police were called to Grey Pine Court just after 5am Friday for a report of a domestic disturbance. They say a 39-year-old man, who reportedly suffers from mental illness, assaulted his mother with a knife, then turned the knife on himself. Both stabbing victims have been taken to the hospital.

The victim is reported a 65-year-old woman who is in serious, but stable condition. The suspect is in serious and unstable condition.

Police say they are still investigating this stabbing. There is a heavy police presence in the neighborhood. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops.