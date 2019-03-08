Injured Godfrey firefighter returns home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GODFREY, Ill. – Firefighter Luke Warner was surrounded by his fellow first responders and escorted home Friday afternoon after a three-day hospital stay.

Warner suffered two broken legs while battling a house fire where a portion of an outer wall collapsed. Members of his church built a ramp to his home in just a matter of hours.

“I saw pictures of him on the news, taking him up the ramp,” said Calvary Baptist Church member Brian Hanson. “It’s rewarding just to know that we were able to help.”

Hanson said Warner didn’t just serve his community by fighting fires but also by volunteering at Calvary Baptist Church. Warner volunteers to shovel snow and helped erect the church’s manger scene during Christmas.

Godfrey Fire Captain Jake Ringering was killed while battling Tuesday’s fire. The Godfrey Fire Protection District continues to ask anyone wanting to help the families of both to do so through a pair of funds established at Carrollton Bank in Alton.

Meanwhile, the Hartford Fire Department held a fish fry on Friday collecting money for both families.

“Jake had family that lived in our town,” said Hartford Fire Chief Jarrod Horyn. “We want to do what we can to help.”

He said the turnout for the fish fry was overwhelming. They sold more than 100 dinners in the first 40 to 45 minutes. The department will also help staff the Godfrey Fire Protection District on Saturday. Several area departments have worked 12-hour shifts in Godfrey, allowing the department to focus on honoring Ringering and helping Warner heal.