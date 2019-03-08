Get your season tickets for the Muny’s 101st season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Summertime is right around the corner, which means it is almost Muny time! Kwofe Coleman, managing director of the Muny, joins us to talk about the 101 season as well as the ongoing construction projects and renovations.

The Many 101 Season Lineup

June 10 – June 16: "Guys and Dolls"

June 19 – June 25: "Kinky Boots"

June 27 – July 3: "1776"

July 8 – July 16: "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella"

July 18 – July 24: "Footloose"

July 27 – August 2: "Lerner & Loewe's Paint Your Wagon"

August 5 – August 11: "Matilda"

Tickets and season packages can be purchased online at muny.org by phone at (314) 361-1900, or in person at the Muny box office.

Season tickets go on sale at 9:00 a.m. on Friday March 8.