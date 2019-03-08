× Belleville man charged with possession of child pornography

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office charged a Belleville man with possession of child pornography.

Richard Engelke Jr., 51, was charged on Friday with seven counts of possession of child pornography after being the suspect in an investigation of an alleged sexual assault of a child. Investigators said Engelke kept the material on an electronic device.

Engelke remains in custody at the St. Clair County Jail on a $500,000 bond. The investigation is still ongoing.

Captain Bruce Fleshren, chief of investigations for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, believes authorities have identified all the victims. However, if an adult is concerned about a child or minor having contact with Engelke, they’re encouraged to contact the sheriff’s department at 618-825-5309.