ST. LOUIS - At least four people have been injured in a multi-vehicle crash on I-270 at Bellefontaine Friday morning.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter flew over the scene where crews are working on extricating the driver.

A portion of the eastbound lanes remains closed.

Traffic being diverted onto the Bellefontaine exit ramp.

