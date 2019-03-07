× University City to host “State of the City” address Thursday

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – University City is scheduled to host a special State of the City address Thursday.

March 7 marks the 150th anniversary of the city’s founder Edward Gardner Lewis. University City officials will honor him and unveil plans for the future tonight at 7:00 p.m. at University City Hall.

Lewis published women’s magazine’s and built a big office building, which is now University City, City Hall.

After the 1904 World’s Fair, he built a planned community around the building and severed as the first mayor of U-City, serving three terms.

He left when the magazine business went bankrupt and founded the town of Atascadero, Calfornia.

The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served, including a birthday cake for Mr. Lewis.