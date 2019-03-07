Suspects captured after hiding in woods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. - Two people are in custody after a police pursuit Thursday morning.

The pursuit started in Franklin County on Interstate 44 and ended in Jefferson County near the Jefferson County Library Northwest Branch.

Bommarito Automotive Sky FOX Helicopter flew over the scene around 6:50 a.m. A male driver and a female passenger exited the vehicle at Antire Road in High Ridge and then ran into the woods.

Police combed through the wooded area where the driver was taken into custody at 7:00 a.m.

Officers were able to locate the second suspect and took him into custody about ten minutes later.

The pursuit started in Franklin County after officers investigated a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene and sideswiped a patrol car.

Franklin County Officers pursued the vehicle but lost it near the St. Louis County line. Jefferson County Deputies picked up the pursuit and made the arrests.

Charges will be sought against the suspect for assault on a law enforcement officer, leaving the scene of an accident, property damage, and resisting arrest. Jefferson County will also be applying for charges against the suspects for the stolen vehicle.