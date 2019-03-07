Illinois deputy killed while serving warrant; suspect in custody after a chase

An Illinois deputy assigned to a US Marshals task force was shot and killed while trying to serve a warrant in Rockford on Thursday morning, authorities said.

The deputy was identified by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office as Jacob Keltner, who was with the department for almost 13 years.

The suspect, Floyd E. Brown, was arrested after an hours-long standoff that followed a chase on an interstate in Illinois.

Brown was staying at an extended stay motel in Rockford when police attempted to serve warrants for him.

After the shooting, the suspect led police on a chase and barricaded himself in his vehicle alongside Interstate 55 in Illinois after being cornered by authorities, Illinois State Patrol Trooper Sean Ramsey said.

Law enforcement officers tried for hours to get him to come out of the vehicle. Brown opened his door several times but would not get out, Ramsey said, adding that Brown stopped communicating with police.

The county had multiple previous altercations serving warrants with Brown, Ramsey said.

The woman inside the hotel room where officers found Brown was wounded by gunfire, Rockford police said. The unidentified woman was hospitalized. Her wound did not appear to have come from a law enforcement officer’s weapon, according to police.

