Belleville man charged in former track star's murder

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a Belleville man in connection with the October 2018 murder of a former track star at East St. Louis High School.

According to investigators with the Illinois State Police, Sanchez Rhodes was shot while driving in the 3000 block of St. Clair Avenue on October 20.

The suspect, Marvion Brady, was charged with first-degree murder. He remains in custody at the St. Clair County Jail on a currently being held on a $1,000,000 bond.