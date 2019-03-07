Bella Villa police officer involved in accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - A Bella Villa police officer had to be extricated from their vehicle after being t-boned at an intersection in south St. Louis County.

The accident occurred Thursday around 3:10 p.m. in the 3900 block of Bayless Avenue.

The 32-year-old police officer involved in the accident was taken to an area hospital. He suffered minor to moderate injuries. He's still being evaluated at the hospital.

The other motorist was uninjured.

This is a developing story. We'll have more information as it becomes available.