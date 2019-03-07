Arch Madness tournament begins today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Next year will be the 30th anniversary for the Missouri Valley Conference tournament, commonly called Arch Madness. Doug Elgin with the Missouri Valley Conference estimates the economic impact of this tournament in town 100s of millions of dollars.

For the second time in three seasons, the Missouri Valley conference has co-champions for men’s basketball.

The MVC Fan Hangout is at Ballpark Village. Arch Madness begins Thursday and runs through Sunday with the championship game at 1 p.m. on Sunday.