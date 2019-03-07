× Ameren truck smashes into Hillsboro apartment building; one person dead

HILLSBORO, Mo. – One person died Thursday afternoon after an Ameren utility vehicle crashed into an apartment building along Highway 21.

The accident took place near the McKenzie Ridge Mobile Home Park.

According to a spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Ameren vehicle was traveling northbound when a car traveling southbound crossed the center line and struck the utility truck. The Ameren vehicle went off the roadway and smashed into a nearby building.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were two Ameren employees inside the utility vehicle at the time of the accident. They were not injured.

State police closed Highway 21 south of Hillsboro.

