Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Ameren truck smashes into Hillsboro apartment building; one person dead

Posted 6:00 pm, March 7, 2019, by , Updated at 06:52PM, March 7, 2019

HILLSBORO, Mo. – One person died Thursday afternoon after an Ameren utility vehicle crashed into an apartment building along Highway 21.

The accident took place near the McKenzie Ridge Mobile Home Park.

According to a spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Ameren vehicle was traveling northbound when a car traveling southbound crossed the center line and struck the utility truck. The Ameren vehicle went off the roadway and smashed into a nearby building.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were two Ameren employees inside the utility vehicle at the time of the accident. They were not injured.

State police closed Highway 21 south of Hillsboro.

Fox 2 News will have more information on this story as it becomes available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.