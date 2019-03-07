Amazon driver says he’s forgiven man accused of shooting him the back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The 21-year-old Amazon driver who was shot in the back earlier this week after a dispute over a parking spot is now looking at the next phase of his life after doctors said he’ll likely never walk again.

Jaylen Walker said he remembers the altercation that led to him being shot.

“Yes sir; like, I was shot for no reason,” he said.

Walker’s lawyer, Mark Cantor, did not want his client discussing specific details.

St. Charles police said Walker was shot by 65-year-old Larry Thomlison just before noon on Tuesday.

Walker pulled in the parking lot of the Target store on Mexico Road, parked in a handicap space, and walked into the store.

Thomlinson took a photo of Walker’s Amazon vehicle and waited for Walker to come out of the store.

Authorities said Thomlinson argued with Walker about the parking space and eventually punched him. A struggle ensued and Walker said they both ended up on the ground. Walker said he saw a gun on Thomlinson and ran to his truck. Walker was then shot in the back.

At the moment, Walker said he’s focused on being able to walk again.

“Being to spend as much time with my son,” he said.

Regina Walker, Jaylen’s mother, said the bullet severed her son’s spine.

“Where his spine should be, the bullet is there. So they can’t remove the bullet,” she said.

Walker told his family he’s forgiven Thomlison.

“…I could have died right there. I do not want that hatred on my heart. I don’t want to die saying I hated anyone,” he said.

But while Walker is forgiving and dreaming of walking again, playing basketball, and running around with his son, his mother and attorney explained the seriousness of his injury.

“We're certainly not going to forget what occurred here. We’ll seek justice and compensation,” Cantor said. “Pursue all avenues of recovery so he can take care of his family to the best of his ability.”

Cantor has a worker’s compensation suit with Amazon for Walker, plus a civil suit against the man who shot him.

Meanwhile, Walker wanted to relay a message for people worried about him.

“Live life like it’s your last day,” he said. “I didn't know I was going to get shot (Tuesday). I didn't know I was going to be begging for my life.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with Walker’s recovery under the name “Jaylen’s Road to Recovery.”