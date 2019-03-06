Police searching for person of interest in invasion of privacy case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who they are calling a person of interest in an invasion of privacy case. Police said the incident happened on February 27th at the Target store at Town and Country Crossings.

A woman, who did not want to be identified, told Fox 2 she was trying on swimsuits in a fitting room when she noticed a man's hand reaching over the top of her fitting room and holding a cell phone. She said she immediately asked, "did someone just take a picture of me?" The woman said when she walked out of her fitting room a man came out of the next-door fitting room and acted panicked. She said he told her he didn't do it, but then she said he kept apologizing. The woman said a staff member called security and then the man acted frustrated and said he wasn't dealing with the situation and took off.

Police said they do not know if a photograph or video was taken of the woman, and if one was taken, they do not know if there were other similar incidents.

They are asking anybody with information to call them immediately.

Target released a statement about the incident:

"At Target, the safety and security of our guests is very important to us and we have no tolerance for this behavior in our stores. We are cooperating with law enforcement and have provided security footage to their investigation."