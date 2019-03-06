Family of deceased man calls on Fox 2 after discovering illegal dumping in front of his home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEMAY, MO - Illegal dumping in a south St. Louis County neighborhood had a family calling on Fox 2 for help Wednesday.

The family told Fox 2 that someone in a Lemay neighborhood kept dumping tires in front of their deceased father’s house located on Weiss Avenue.

“72 of them to be exact. I didn’t know what to do with them,” said Sandi Glatstein.

She said that someone in the neighborhood decided to throw the tires after she ordered two big dumpsters with the purpose of cleaning out her late father’s home so that it could go on the market.

Glatstein said those tires were an eyesore for two weeks.

“One man offered $10 a tire to take them and I said, ‘That’s $700,’” Glatstein explained.

Frustrated, Glatstein said she made continuous calls to various county departments asking for help to get them removed.

“We called the conservation service and they said. ‘We don’t do that”’, she said.

Fox 2 in the past has many times reported on illegal dumping being a region-wide problem, especially in various parts of St. Louis City. And that’s an issue the St. Louis County Department of Public Works acknowledges, happening in some of their neighborhoods too.

Officials told us they were made aware of Glatstein’s concern last Wednesday and were working to resolve the problem.

Following our inquiry early Wednesday, a week after the department said it learned of the complaint, we were told the tires would be picked up.

As soon as we pulled up to the house that afternoon, crews were seen hauling them away.

“I came up the street and I go, ‘Did I pass dad’s house?’” Glatstein said.

Glatstein said that while she’s glad the mess is finally cleaned up, she still wants neighbors to be mindful of other people’s property.

“My dad never met a stranger, so these neighbors are close to him and I can’t believe someone would do that to him, that hurt,” said Glatstein.

County officials went on to tell Fox 2 that throwing your trash onto someone else's property or alley is considered illegal dumping and could carry a hefty fine if caught.