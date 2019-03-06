Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Church community steps up to support injured Godfrey firefighter

Posted 9:59 pm, March 6, 2019, by , Updated at 09:58PM, March 6, 2019

ALTON, IL - The community is coming together to support a Godfrey firefighter who was seriously injured while battling a house.

Firefighter Luke Warner broke both legs after a portion of a Fosterburg home’s outer wall collapsed Tuesday night.  His colleague, Captain Jacob Ringering, succumbed to his injuries.

Luke Warner

Warner is an active member at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton.

“Every Sunday, when I’m preaching, when he’s not on duty at the fire station, I can see Luke and his family here,” Pastor Andre Dobson said.

Dobson described Warner, who turns 35 Thursday, as a proud husband, father, and veteran. Warner served in the U.S. Navy.

He is someone who would always put others before him, Dobson said.

“Something like this has happened, his first concern is not going to be himself. His first concern is going to be for others who are hurting,” he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Dobson said the incident is emblematic of the danger firefighters and other first responders face on the job.

“This doesn’t happen frequently. And we’re glad of that. But at the same time, it’s a stark reminder that we have people who are willing to risk their lives to help protect and serve us,” he said.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.