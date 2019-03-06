Church community steps up to support injured Godfrey firefighter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, IL - The community is coming together to support a Godfrey firefighter who was seriously injured while battling a house.

Firefighter Luke Warner broke both legs after a portion of a Fosterburg home’s outer wall collapsed Tuesday night. His colleague, Captain Jacob Ringering, succumbed to his injuries.

Warner is an active member at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton.

“Every Sunday, when I’m preaching, when he’s not on duty at the fire station, I can see Luke and his family here,” Pastor Andre Dobson said.

Dobson described Warner, who turns 35 Thursday, as a proud husband, father, and veteran. Warner served in the U.S. Navy.

He is someone who would always put others before him, Dobson said.

“Something like this has happened, his first concern is not going to be himself. His first concern is going to be for others who are hurting,” he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Dobson said the incident is emblematic of the danger firefighters and other first responders face on the job.

“This doesn’t happen frequently. And we’re glad of that. But at the same time, it’s a stark reminder that we have people who are willing to risk their lives to help protect and serve us,” he said.